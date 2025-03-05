Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.