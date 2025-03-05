Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,582 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,918,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 218,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 93,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,180,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 94,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthedge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arthedge Capital Management LLC now owns 723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $607,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,658.14. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,216 shares of company stock worth $3,327,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

