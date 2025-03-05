Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.90. 20,462,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 28,722,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Specifically, Director Meyer Malka sold 64,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $3,224,167.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,614,439.40. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.