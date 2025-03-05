Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKLB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.99. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 220,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 149.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

