Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $43.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

ACHC stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 90.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 32.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.