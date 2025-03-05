Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of EWTX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.20. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $259,339.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,774.34. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800.31. The trade was a 87.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,545 shares of company stock worth $4,605,305. Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 69.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

