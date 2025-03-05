RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPC were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RES. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 540.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RPC by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on RPC from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

