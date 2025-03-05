Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safehold were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

