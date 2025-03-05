Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 105,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,583,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.