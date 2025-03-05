ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ScanSource by 59.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 42.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $91,106.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,406.28. This represents a 16.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $75,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,880. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,839 shares of company stock valued at $750,528. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

