Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.54.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
