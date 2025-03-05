Scotiabank Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $31.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

NYSE MOS opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.