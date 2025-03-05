Short Interest in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Decreases By 18.2%

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance

AI Transportation Acquisition stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. AI Transportation Acquisition has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $10.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 326,883 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AI Transportation Acquisition by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 420,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 93,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

AI Transportation Acquisition Company Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Featured Stories

