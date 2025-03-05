Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $728.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

