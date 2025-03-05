Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $178.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.44.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $139.25 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 153.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

