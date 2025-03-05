Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Trading Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.26. Approximately 713,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,957,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Specifically, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,486,542.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,539.92. This trade represents a 44.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,044,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,322.80. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.