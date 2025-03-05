SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Head-To-Head Analysis

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SolarBank and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarBank -10.64% -15.19% -6.41% Public Service Enterprise Group 19.48% 10.70% 3.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarBank $52.15 million 2.06 -$2.56 million ($0.22) -15.14 Public Service Enterprise Group $10.29 billion 3.94 $2.56 billion $3.54 22.99

This table compares SolarBank and Public Service Enterprise Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than SolarBank. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Service Enterprise Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SolarBank and Public Service Enterprise Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Public Service Enterprise Group 0 5 7 1 2.69

SolarBank currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus price target of $89.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than Public Service Enterprise Group.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats SolarBank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs. The PSEG Power segment engages in nuclear generation businesses; and supplies power and natural gas to nuclear power plants and gas storage facilities activities. As of December 31, 2023, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 866,600 poles; 56 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,953 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 10,382 MVA; 109 MVA aggregate installed capacity for substations; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 56 natural gas metering and regulating stations; and 158 MegaWatts defined conditions of installed PV solar capacity. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1903 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

