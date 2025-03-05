Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

NYSE SPHR opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 926,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after buying an additional 599,800 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,744,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,606,000 after buying an additional 394,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,432,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 258,123 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

