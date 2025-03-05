Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $129,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

