Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dutch Bros Call Options (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 6,061 call options.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $176,298,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after buying an additional 3,227,435 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $94,478,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

