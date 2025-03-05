StockNews.com Downgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Sell

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE KOP opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $565.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Koppers by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Koppers by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Koppers by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Koppers by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

