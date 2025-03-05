StockNews.com Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $17.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,696,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 342,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,142,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $141,372,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

