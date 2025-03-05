StockNews.com Downgrades Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to Hold

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.2 %

SMP opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Stories

