StockNews.com Upgrades Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Buy

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 46.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

