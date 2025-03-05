StockNews.com Upgrades Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to “Strong-Buy”

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

FHI opened at $37.76 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

