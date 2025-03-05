StockNews.com Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Buy

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
NGL Energy Partners Price Performance
NYSE NGL opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.71. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.20.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,812,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,008,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,098 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,647,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
