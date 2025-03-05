SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 798.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.06. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

