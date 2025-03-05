Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.73. 6,475,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 10,162,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUN. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.51.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $48,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,388.78. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,313.26. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,064 shares of company stock worth $1,551,556 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

