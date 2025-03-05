Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 3.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 6,892,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,530,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Specifically, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. The trade was a 12.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Sunrun Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 367,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.