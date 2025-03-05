Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 7.4% Following Weak Earnings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 1,069,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,257,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after buying an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 148,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 110,535 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

