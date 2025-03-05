T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:MSTU)

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 60,083 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 44,127 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the third quarter worth about $288,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF by 9,502.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 317,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,962 shares in the last quarter.

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

MSTU stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35.

About T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Featured Articles

