Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TALO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 113.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,035,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

