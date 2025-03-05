Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 862 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 138,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,718,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,305,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

