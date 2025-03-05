Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $63.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $8,379,373.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,743,103.14. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,366.08. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,448 shares of company stock worth $12,143,923. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 143.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

