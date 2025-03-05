Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Shares of TEM opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,543.15. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220. This trade represents a 19.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,823,701 shares of company stock valued at $320,906,059.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

