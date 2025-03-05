TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 187.36% from the company’s previous close.

WULF has been the subject of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.48 on Monday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

