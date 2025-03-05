TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 5.2% After Earnings Beat

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.22. Approximately 973,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,388,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -356.16 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

