The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNDM. Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

View Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 861,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.