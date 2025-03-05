The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target to $36.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $20.00 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,243,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,190,000 after buying an additional 1,167,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,071,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,579,000 after purchasing an additional 847,264 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

