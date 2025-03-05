Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.
Titan America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TTAM opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Titan America has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.
Titan America Company Profile
