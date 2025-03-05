Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Titan America alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTAM. Bank of America began coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

View Our Latest Report on TTAM

Titan America Price Performance

Titan America Company Profile

Shares of TTAM opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Titan America has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.