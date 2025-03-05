Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock Position Decreased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Titan International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Titan International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 388,864 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Titan International by 207.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 396.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Titan International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $477.02 million, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Titan International Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.