Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Critical Survey

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 2.85% 2.74% 2.27% Tokyo Electron 22.63% 28.75% 20.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Tokyo Electron”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $53.87 million 2.24 $9.05 million $0.02 275.00 Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 5.55 $2.51 billion $3.75 19.81

Analyst Recommendations

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Everspin Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

