Traders Buy High Volume of SEA Call Options (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 33,541 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 188% compared to the average volume of 11,650 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,740,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SEA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,193 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amiral Gestion purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

