Traders Buy Large Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 102,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,434 call options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 275,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $4,684,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.04.
ASTS stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
