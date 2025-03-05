Traders Buy Large Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 102,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,434 call options.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 275,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $4,684,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 11.7 %

ASTS stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.