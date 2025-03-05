Truist Financial Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $145.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $107.77 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.