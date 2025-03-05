Truist Financial Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $145.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Elastic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $107.77 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

