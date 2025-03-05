Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $614.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $384.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,905,993.64. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,863,616. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,424,450. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,123 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 570,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 285,338 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 69.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2,142.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 57,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

