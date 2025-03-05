Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $111.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $80.66. Approximately 7,125,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,844,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 565,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,080,000 after purchasing an additional 133,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

