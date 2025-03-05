Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,711.47. The trade was a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

VSH stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.