Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

VMC stock opened at $234.80 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $225.36 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.